Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Outlook for IMXI Earnings

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of International Money Express in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for International Money Express’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for International Money Express’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

IMXI opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $22.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

