NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,520.46 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 25,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $15,520.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 730,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,727.10. This represents a 3.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $234.85.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,071.93.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 11,837 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $7,338.94.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

