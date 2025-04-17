Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BNP Paribas

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $109,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,339,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 14,376.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

