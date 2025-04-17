Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.28 and last traded at $58.41. 13,599,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 5,882,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $261.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

