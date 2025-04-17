Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 2,003,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,808,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after buying an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $158,657,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.