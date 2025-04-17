Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $9.63. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 13,638 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $747.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $73,246.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

