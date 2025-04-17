Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 618,364 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 167,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78,550 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

