Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 40,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($32.00) by $26.25. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 389.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,604.08%.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

