NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.87.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

