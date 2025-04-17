Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.49. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 3,272,917 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OPTT

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocean Power Technologies

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.