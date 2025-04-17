OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 2176571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities cut OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$219,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

