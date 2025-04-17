Oil Stocks To Watch Now – April 17th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, Procter & Gamble, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the energy sector, where the performance of oil companies is influenced by factors such as commodity prices, geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and market demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 8,715,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $13.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $782.92. 748,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $862.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.02. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG traded up $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,015. The firm has a market cap of $399.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.33. The stock has a market cap of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

