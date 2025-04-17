Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 98,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,215,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $770.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84.

In other Olaplex news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $38,197.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares in the company, valued at $664,629.12. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Olaplex by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

