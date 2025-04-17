Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Up 196.4% in March

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONBPO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 5,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

