Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONB

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 405,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.