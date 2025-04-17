Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,581 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $330,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,360. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $338,860.06.

On Monday, February 10th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $498,098.81.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $450,732.52.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $26.92 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.