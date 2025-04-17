Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $71.35 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.