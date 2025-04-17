OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Announces Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

OneMedNet Price Performance

Shares of ONMD opened at $0.47 on Thursday. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

