OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Announces Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
OneMedNet Price Performance
Shares of ONMD opened at $0.47 on Thursday. OneMedNet has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
About OneMedNet
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneMedNet
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.