OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 20,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 143,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87.

About OneSoft Solutions

(Get Free Report)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.