Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Announces Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.
Onfolio Price Performance
NASDAQ ONFO opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. Onfolio has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Onfolio
