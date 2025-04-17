Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,496 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Clorox Stock Down 1.8 %

CLX stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

