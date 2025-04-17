Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Match Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

