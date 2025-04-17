Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $563,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,423,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

