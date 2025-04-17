Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,270,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $172.52 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.49.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,346,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.