Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,393,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,377 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

