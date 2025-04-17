Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,867 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.