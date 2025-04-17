Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $614,982,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,031,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.48.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day moving average of $210.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

