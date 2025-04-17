OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading 10% Higher – Time to Buy?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23). Approximately 360,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 250,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.

