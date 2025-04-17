OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in OptimumBank were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 1.8 %

OPHC stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

