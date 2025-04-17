Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 922,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ONL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 631,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares in the company, valued at $728,859.60. This represents a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

