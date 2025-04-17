Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael reduced its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, for a total transaction of $93,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,396 shares in the company, valued at $417,553.32. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $211,892 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $521.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

