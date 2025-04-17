Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,287 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total value of $251,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182,296.30. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $341,935.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,318.10. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $192.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.69. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.97, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.