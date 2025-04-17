Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,362 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 178,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 42.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on S. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

