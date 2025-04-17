Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,484 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties makes up 1.6% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $33,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 194,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,855,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,663 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.24.

EGP stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.69.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

