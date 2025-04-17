Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nuvalent by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,896,333.94. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,091,436.38. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $4,489,350. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $113.51.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
