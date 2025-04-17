Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 78,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Charis Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,072,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $160.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

