Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,475 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after acquiring an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $88,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,371,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,327,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ANF opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.