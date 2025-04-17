Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,375 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $85.44 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

