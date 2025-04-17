Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $199.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.58.

Shares of OC opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.75. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

