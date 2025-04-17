Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

OXLCP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

