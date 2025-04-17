Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCP opened at $24.07 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09.
About Oxford Lane Capital
