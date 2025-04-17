Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.92 and last traded at $96.26. Approximately 39,482,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 71,574,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after buying an additional 2,818,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

