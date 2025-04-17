Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$20.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.21.

PXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parex Resources

Parex Resources Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen bought 23,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, with a total value of C$251,797.50. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, with a total value of C$63,063.00. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

TSE PXT opened at C$11.29 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.30 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$792.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.68.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.12%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

Further Reading

