Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Also, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.
