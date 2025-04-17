Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at ATB Capital

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.85.

Get Parkland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,643. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$30.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.76, for a total transaction of C$183,800.00. Also, Director Nora Duke purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.50 per share, with a total value of C$99,388.24. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.