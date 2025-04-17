Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.37. 106,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 330,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paymentus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 103.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $3,241,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth $3,251,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Paymentus by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

