Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,920 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

