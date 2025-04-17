PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

