Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,179,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,006 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

