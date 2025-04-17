Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 14,155,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 40,316,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Pfizer by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

