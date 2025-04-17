Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of PHAR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 2,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $545.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
