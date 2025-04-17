Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

